Boston crash: Car plows into crowd, at least 9 hurt

At least nine people were injured on Monday when a car drove into a group of pedestrians in East Boston, however, the FBI appeared to believe the crash was accidental.

“Driver is cooperative,” a source told Fox News. “No nexus to terrorism at this point in time.”

Police were investigating the accident as being caused by operator error, The Boston Globe reported, and a CBS Boston reporter cited a source identifying the person behind the wheel as a taxi cab driver who hit other drivers standing nearby.

The crash occurred near a taxi stand close to Logan Airport, officials told Boston 25 News.

“Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity,” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

Boston Police, Boston Fire Dept., Boston EMS and the state police were all on the scene.

Though the collision appeared to be accidental, terror alarms were raised given the proximity to the July 4th holiday and numerous recent vehicle-on-pedestrian terror attacks in Europe.

Fox News’ Andrew Fone contributed to this report.