Both Showtime and HBO to show Joshua-Klitschko fight

Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defense against longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko will be broadcast on both Showtime and HBO in the United States.

The two premium cable networks worked out an unusual agreement to televise the April 29 fight from London, with Showtime airing the fight live and HBO doing it later in the evening on a delayed broadcast.

Both networks will use their own announcers for the bout.

Joshua, the British 2012 Olympic gold medalist, has fought exclusively for Showtime, while Klitschko has long had a deal with HBO for his fights.

The fight, which is expected to draw 90,000 to Wembley Stadium, features an undefeated champion in the big-hitting Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) against Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs), the long-running champion who lost his titles to Tyson Fury in his last fight in 2015.