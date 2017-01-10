Boudreau, Suter, Dubnyk to represent Wild at NHL All-Star Weekend

Head coach Bruce Boudreau, goaltender Devan Dubnyk and defenseman Ryan Suter will represent the Minnesota Wild at the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

In his first season as head coach of the Wild, Boudreau has done nothing but set records.

After leading his team to a 25-9-5 record that included a franchise-best 12-game winning streak, Boudreau has officially become the first head coach to represent the Wild at an All-Star Weekend.

Dubnyk, only three years removed from being a backup goaltender in Arizona, has been named to the All-Star lineup for the second consecutive year. Suter will return for the first time since 2015, making it the first time in franchise history that the Wild will have three representatives at the All-Star Weekend.

The last time multiple Wild players participated in the All-Star Weekend was 2011, when Brent Burns and Martin Havlat starred for Minnesota.