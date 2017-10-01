Bowa's future with Phillies up in the air

But Bowa, 71, wants to remain in the organization in some capacity. He has spent 33 of his 52 years in professional baseball with the Phillies.

“If Pete was going to come back I was going to come back, no question,” Bowa said Friday. “I have no idea what’s going down. All I can tell you is I’ve been in this uniform longer than anybody, since the Phillies existed. My No.1 priority is to stay in this organization. That’s all I’m going to say about that. That’s No.1. And if I’m not, then I’ll look for other stuff. But right now, I want to stay in this organization.”

It seems unlikely that Bowa returns as bench coach, knowing what Klentak told them. But Bowa could help in some capacity.

“You know, I don’t know right now if it’s on or off [the field], as long as it involves the Phillies,” Bowa said. “This is my home. This is where I grew up. People recognize me as a Phillie. You guys see me work every day. I’m relentless when it comes to that. So if they have something in mind, I’m going to sit down and talk with them and see where it goes.”

Would Bowa put on another organization’s uniform, if the Phillies don’t want him?

“I don’t want to,” he said. “I’m not ruling anything out, I’m just telling you my No.1 priority is to wear this.”

Bowa then pointed to the Phillies’ “P” on his jacket.

“Whether it be upstairs, down here,” he said.

What about broadcasting? Bowa has worked previously with MLB Network. His baseball knowledge is second to none and he breaks it down well on TV.

“I don’t know about that,” he said. “I know L.A. [Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen] is only doing 80 games [next season], but I don’t know what’s going on there.”