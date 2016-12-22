Bowles: If you see Christian Hackenberg, it’s too late

Bryce Petty was nearly dissected on the field last Saturday, and wayward Ryan Fitzpatrick finished the loss to the Dolphins with a hey-even-I-can’t-believe-I’m-back-on-the-field look on his face.

With Petty banged up, is it possible — I mean, seriously, is there any way — that second-round pick Christian Hackenberg is moved from behind his bullet-proof plexi-glass ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Patriots?

It’s possible. The Jets are one of the most banged-up teams in football and activating Hackenberg for the first time has some logic. Just don’t expect to see him actually taken a snap unless a calamity ensues.

Which, of course, is always possible when you’re talking about the Jets.

“If we get down to the third quarterback,” acknowledged Jets coach Todd Bowles (via ESPN.com), “we’re probably getting killed in the first place.”

What a season. Fun fact: We’re five days shy of the one-year anniversary of the Jets moving to 10-5 with a dramatic overtime victory over the Patriots at the Meadowlands. That feels like a reallllllllly long time ago now, doesn’t it?

Reminisce and smile, Jets fans. Our Zihuatanejo is out there … somewhere.