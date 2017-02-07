Bowling Green rallies to edge Kent State 84-83 in overtime

KENT, Ohio (AP) Matt Fox came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points, Demajeo Wiggins made the winner on a putback with less than two seconds on the clock and Bowling Green defeated Kent State 84-83 on Tuesday night after a last-gasped 3-pointer was waved off for coming after time ran out.

The win is the second straight in overtime for Bowling Green, which edged Toledo in double-overtime Saturday.

Bowling Green (11-13, 5-6 Mid-American) came from four points down in the last nine seconds of OT as Rodrick Caldwell hit a clutch 3-pointer and, after a Kent State turnover on an inbounds play, Wiggins went up to tip in a Zack Denny miss for the win. Wiggins and Caldwell each scored 16 points for the Falcons.

Jaylin Walker scored 18 to lead Kent State (13-11, 5-6), making four 3-pointers, and Kevin Zabo scored 16.

At the end of regulation, a Walker 3 sliced Bowling Green’s five-point lead to two, and Zabo banked a driving layup off the glass to tie at 75-75.

