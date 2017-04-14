Boy can only eat 7 foods including Chick-fil-A waffle fries

A six-year-old boy in Houston is only allowed to eat seven foods on this planet, and one of them is Chick-fil-A waffle fries.

This week, Christopher Cataldo got his wish granted at a local Chick-fil-A.

Due to a rare disease, Chris hasn’t tasted much in his life. Ninety percent of the food on the planet makes him sick. Doctors only allow him to eat seven foods.

While Chris loves waffle fries, he had not stepped inside his favorite restaurant since he was two, because his condition weakens his immune system.

However, that all changed this week right before Houston’s newest location opened.

Franchise owner Brad Munson made Chris’ dream come true by making him the owner of his favorite restaurant.

“Yummy really for everyone thumb up,” said Chris.

Chris got to tour his new place, play in the playground, and even cooked his own fried before taking a break.

The event lasted only a couple of hours, but his mom says he will relive the day for years to come.

“It means the world I could not ask for a better gift today or in general just to give to him,” said Kellie Cataldo, Chris’s mom. “He will relive in his mind this every day.”

