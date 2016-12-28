Boy gets official adoption letter for Christmas

Imagine the joy of discovering after six years that you’ve finally got the present you always dreamed of.

This 11-year-old had that dream come true when they opened their Christmas present this year.

Janelle Rice shared this heartwarming video of her son receiving his adoption certificate on Facebook.

Landon, who is the biological son of Janelle, has always been open about his desire to be adopted by his stepdad and Janelle’s husband, Daniel Rice.

[embedded content]

The little boy wished to formally take his non-biological father’s surname.

“[Landon] really wanted to be adopted by [my husband] Daniel and have his last name changed,” Janelle told Mashable, “And we felt it was finally time!”

Janelle and Daniel have been married for ten years and Landon has wanted to be adopted by his mum’s husband for many years now.

“When he was about five years old we heard it first,” she explained, “Because he said he wanted to ‘marry daddy’ the way I did, so he could have the same last name.”

