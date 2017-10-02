The near-hanging of a 9-year-old boy has compelled a struggling mill town in New Hampshire to have some difficult discussions about race.

On Aug. 28, allegations surfaced that several teenagers in Claremont had taunted a 9-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and several days later pushed him off a picnic table with a rope tied around his neck. The family of the boy, who was treated for neck injuries and has been released, called it a hate crime while the parents of one of the teenagers told Newsweek it was a terrible accident.

The boy is recovering from his injuries, and authorities are investigating whether the teens bullied and tried to hang him. Claremont, meanwhile, is holding community talks and making plans with school officials to try to counter racism.