Bracket Watch: Rivalry Week is here to shake things up

Kansas and Kansas State got Rivalry Week off to a fun start Monday night. Duke-North Carolina, Purdue-Indiana and Michigan State-Michigan are still to come.
But for bracket purposes, two of the week’s most interesting matchups will take place in the state of California.
On Thursday, Oregon visits UCLA in a key Pac-12 contest. The Ducks (21-3) rose up to a No. 2 seed here following their impressive rout of Arizona. UCLA (21-3), for all its hype, is just a No. 4 seed due to the fact it boasts just two RPI Top 50 wins all season. Beating Oregon would be a big resume-builder.
On Saturday, undefeated Gonzaga (24-0) visits archrival Saint Mary’s (21-2) in what may be the only game left the ‘Zags have a realistic chance of losing. If Gonzaga makes it to Selection Sunday undefeated, there’s no question it will remain a No. 1 seed. One loss, however, could be enough to put that in question given the ‘Zags’ weak schedule strength relative to the other contenders.
A reminder: Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.
* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth
This edition’s bracket is East vs. West champions and Midwest vs. South champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of my No. 1 seeds.
BRACKET WATCH
|
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Villanova*
|at Buffalo
|16
|Texas Southern*/New Orleans*
|8
|Iowa State
|9
|Clemson
|4
|UCLA
|at Sacramento
|13
|Princeton*
|5
|Duke
|12
|Vermont*
|6
|Saint Mary’s
|at Buffalo
|11
|Wake Forest/Michigan
|3
|West Virginia
|14
|Monmouth*
|7
|Xavier
|at Orlando
|10
|Indiana
|2
|Florida State
|15
|UNC Asheville*
|
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Gonzaga*
|at Salt Lake City
|16
|Weber State*
|8
|USC
|9
|Oklahoma State
|4
|Purdue
|at Milwaukee
|13
|Boise State*
|5
|Florida
|12
|Belmont*
|6
|Maryland
|at Greenville, S.C.
|11
|Tennessee
|3
|Virginia
|14
|Akron*
|7
|Virginia Tech
|at Sacramento
|10
|Kansas State
|2
|Oregon*
|15
|North Dakota State*
|
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Kansas*
|at Tulsa
|16
|NC Central*
|8
|Marquette
|9
|Michigan State
|4
|Cincinnati*
|at Orlando
|13
|New Mexico State*
|5
|Creighton
|12
|UNC Wilmington*
|6
|Notre Dame
|at Indianapolis
|11
|Seton Hall/Miami
|3
|Kentucky
|14
|Valparaiso*
|7
|Minnesota
|at Indianapolis
|10
|VCU
|2
|Louisville
|15
|Florida Gulf Coast*
|
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Baylor
|at Tulsa
|16
|UC Davis*/Mount St. Mary’s*
|8
|SMU
|9
|Dayton*
|4
|Butler
|at Milwaukee
|13
|Bucknell*
|5
|Wisconsin*
|12
|Middle Tennessee*
|6
|South Carolina*
|at Salt Lake City
|11
|Wichita State*
|3
|Arizona
|14
|Furman*
|7
|Northwestern
|at Greenville, S.C.
|10
|TCU
|2
|North Carolina*
|15
|Arkansas State*
LAST FOUR IN: Michigan, Wake Forest, Seton Hall, Miami
FIRST FOUR OUT: Syracuse, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Cal
NEXT FOUR OUT: Illinois State, Ohio State, Georgetown, Texas Tech
MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (10), Big Ten (8), Big 12 (7), Big East (6), SEC (4), Pac-12 (4), A-10 (2), American (2), WCC (2)
gallery: The 7 best bets for college basketball’s national championship
Play Now!