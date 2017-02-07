Bracket Watch: Rivalry Week is here to shake things up

Kansas and Kansas State got Rivalry Week off to a fun start Monday night. Duke-North Carolina, Purdue-Indiana and Michigan State-Michigan are still to come.

But for bracket purposes, two of the week’s most interesting matchups will take place in the state of California.

On Thursday, Oregon visits UCLA in a key Pac-12 contest. The Ducks (21-3) rose up to a No. 2 seed here following their impressive rout of Arizona. UCLA (21-3), for all its hype, is just a No. 4 seed due to the fact it boasts just two RPI Top 50 wins all season. Beating Oregon would be a big resume-builder.

On Saturday, undefeated Gonzaga (24-0) visits archrival Saint Mary’s (21-2) in what may be the only game left the ‘Zags have a realistic chance of losing. If Gonzaga makes it to Selection Sunday undefeated, there’s no question it will remain a No. 1 seed. One loss, however, could be enough to put that in question given the ‘Zags’ weak schedule strength relative to the other contenders.

A reminder: Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.

* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth

This edition’s bracket is East vs. West champions and Midwest vs. South champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of my No. 1 seeds.

BRACKET WATCH

EAST REGION (NEW YORK) Seed Team Location 1 Villanova* at Buffalo 16 Texas Southern*/New Orleans* 8 Iowa State 9 Clemson 4 UCLA at Sacramento 13 Princeton* 5 Duke 12 Vermont* 6 Saint Mary’s at Buffalo 11 Wake Forest/Michigan 3 West Virginia 14 Monmouth* 7 Xavier at Orlando 10 Indiana 2 Florida State 15 UNC Asheville*

WEST REGION (SAN JOSE) Seed Team Location 1 Gonzaga* at Salt Lake City 16 Weber State* 8 USC 9 Oklahoma State 4 Purdue at Milwaukee 13 Boise State* 5 Florida 12 Belmont* 6 Maryland at Greenville, S.C. 11 Tennessee 3 Virginia 14 Akron* 7 Virginia Tech at Sacramento 10 Kansas State 2 Oregon* 15 North Dakota State*

MIDWEST REGION (KANSAS CITY) Seed Team Location 1 Kansas* at Tulsa 16 NC Central* 8 Marquette 9 Michigan State 4 Cincinnati* at Orlando 13 New Mexico State* 5 Creighton 12 UNC Wilmington* 6 Notre Dame at Indianapolis 11 Seton Hall/Miami 3 Kentucky 14 Valparaiso* 7 Minnesota at Indianapolis 10 VCU 2 Louisville 15 Florida Gulf Coast*

SOUTH REGION (MEMPHIS) Seed Team Location 1 Baylor at Tulsa 16 UC Davis*/Mount St. Mary’s* 8 SMU 9 Dayton* 4 Butler at Milwaukee 13 Bucknell* 5 Wisconsin* 12 Middle Tennessee* 6 South Carolina* at Salt Lake City 11 Wichita State* 3 Arizona 14 Furman* 7 Northwestern at Greenville, S.C. 10 TCU 2 North Carolina* 15 Arkansas State*

LAST FOUR IN: Michigan, Wake Forest, Seton Hall, Miami

FIRST FOUR OUT: Syracuse, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Cal

NEXT FOUR OUT: Illinois State, Ohio State, Georgetown, Texas Tech

MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (10), Big Ten (8), Big 12 (7), Big East (6), SEC (4), Pac-12 (4), A-10 (2), American (2), WCC (2)

