Brad Keselowski battles back after strategy move doesn’t pay off at Sonoma

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 was full of different strategies in NASCAR’s first road-course race with stages.

Brad Keselowski stretched a green flag run as long as he could in hopes for a caution, but never got one as Sonoma ended on the longest green flag run in the race’s history.

After the eventual race-winner, Kevin Harvick, caught Keselowski and passed him for the lead, the No. 2 Team Penske Ford came into the pits for gas and tires to finish the race.

Keselowski came out of the pits on fresh tires in 11th-place and started his march back through the field in the final laps, passing Denny Hamlin on the final lap to take home the third-place finish.

“It was fun,” Keselowski said. “We had a really fast Elite Support Freightliner Ford, and man, when you have a car that great, you just ‑‑ you really enjoy every moment of it, and today was a day I really enjoyed. I had the slip‑up there and got into Clint (Bowyer) and that really stank, but other than that, just an incredible race car, and really a pleasure to drive.”

Keselowski was relying on a caution to come out in the closing laps that likely would have positioned him to contend for the win instead of finishing nine seconds behind Harvick in third.

After a lot of comments about last week’s late-race debris caution, NASCAR used restraint and allowed a couple late spins to play out without quickly waving the yellow.

“Yeah, it looked like (the late-race strategy) was putting us behind, but we had such a great long‑run car that it played back out for us, which was great,” Keselowski said. “In fact, I think we were hoping to catch a yellow and didn’t catch it. If we would have, I think that would have been the race‑winning move. But still, all in all, a great day for us.”

Keselowski also took to Twitter to appreciate that, even though it likely cost him a chance at the win.

Highlight of the day- that last drive from 11th to 3rd Low light- contact with @ClintBowyer (sorry bro) Notable- NASCAR restraint 😁👍🏻 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 25, 2017

