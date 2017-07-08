Brad Keselowski Gets Loose and Takes Out Jimmie Johnson | 2017 KENTUCKY

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Brad Keselowski gets loose in turn three and causes Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer to spin out.
More NASCAR Videos
Kyle Busch takes checkered flag at XFINITY race in Kentucky
7 hours ago
Matt Kenseth addresses his plans for 2018, future with JGR
1 day ago
Christopher Bell Wins at Kentucky | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
1 day ago
Regan Smith Breaks Down the Overtime Line | NASCAR RACE HUB
4 days ago
The NASCAR Race Hub crew debates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s chances of racing again at Daytona
5 days ago
Winner’s Weekend: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Daytona | NASCAR RACE HUB
5 days ago
More NASCAR Videos»
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!