Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brad Miller says he was just trying to battle at the plate when he hit his game-winning two-run homer Sunday.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos WATCH: Steven Souza Jr., Corey Dickerson show off their outfield defense All-Star Minute: Memorabilia abounds at Fan Fest All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock reports in from Fan Fest in Miami Beach Marlins finish up first half with finale in San Francisco Justin Bour on watching college teammate O’Grady make MLB debut Don Mattingly discusses Marlins’ close win over Giants More FOX Sports Florida Videos »