Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brad Miller says he was just trying to battle at the plate when he hit his game-winning two-run homer Sunday.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
WATCH: Steven Souza Jr., Corey Dickerson show off their outfield defense
15 mins ago
All-Star Minute: Memorabilia abounds at Fan Fest
15 mins ago
All-Star Minute: Jessica Blaylock reports in from Fan Fest in Miami Beach
1 hr ago
Marlins finish up first half with finale in San Francisco
3 hours ago
Justin Bour on watching college teammate O’Grady make MLB debut
14 hours ago
Don Mattingly discusses Marlins’ close win over Giants
14 hours ago