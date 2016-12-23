Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie 'exposed' their kids in new court docs

Brad Pitt has fired back in his bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six kids on Thursday by legally requesting to have their divorce proceedings sealed.

Pitt’s team in California Superior Court papers accuse Jolie of releasing details of their temporary custody agreement through her recent court filings in the case. They claim Jolie “exposed” the star couple’s six children “by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals,” and allege she “has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record.”

The papers say Jolie, “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest,” and ask Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. to grant a motion sealing the case.

There is a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.

A source close to Jolie told Page Six the couple had actually agreed days ago to seal the documents, and that Pitt’s papers were unnecessary. But a source on Pitt’s team shot back: “If they’d agreed to that, there would be no need for a hearing Jan. 17.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.