Quarterback Sam Bradford is throwing his support behind interim offensive coordinator and longtime mentor Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur was named the Vikings’ offensive coordinator after Norv Turner abruptly resigned in early November, reuniting him with Bradford.

“Like I said, I just really enjoy working with him,” Bradford told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. “I think he’s got a great mind. I’ve learned a lot from him.”

The two worked together in St. Louis and Philadelphia, while Shurmur, then the Vikings’ tight ends coach, was an enthusiastic supporter of the trade that brought Bradford to Minnesota just days before the season began.

“I owe a lot to Pat,” he said. “It’s been really fun getting back and having him call the plays.”

Bradford was one of the Vikings’ few bright spots during their mid-season collapse, and heads into Week 17 boasting a 71.3 completion percentage.

The figure — if it stands — would be an NFL record.

The potential return of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could complicate the situation.

Bridgewater had shown signs of significant progress as a passer during the offseason, drawing rave reviews from coaches and teammates before suffering a grisly knee injury in the Vikings’ final preseason practice.

The third-year quarterback attended his first Vikings game since the injury Dec. 1, but updates on his recovery have been scarce.

Bradford has one year remaining on his current contract, while Bridgewater is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year option.