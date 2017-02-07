KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke is joining Tennessee’s staff as an associate head coach and defensive line coach.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday night the additions of Hoke and new offensive line coach Walt Wells.

Steve Stripling had been Tennessee’s defensive line coach and Don Mahoney had coached the offensive line for the first four years of Jones’ tenure. Stripling will now work as director of football program development, while Mahoney didn’t have his contract renewed.

Hoke had been Oregon’s defensive coordinator this past season. He has a 78-70 record in 12 seasons as a head coach with Ball State (2003-08), San Diego State (2009-10) and Michigan (2011-14).

Wells was an offensive quality control coach for Tennessee this past season.

