Brandon Finnegan becomes 4th Reds starting pitcher on DL

CINCINNATI (AP) Left-hander Brandon Finnegan began the fourth Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher to go on the disabled list and is expected to miss at least a month because of a strained left shoulder.

Finnegan lasted just one inning of the Reds’ 7-5 win over the Brewers on Saturday and joined right-hander Rookie Davis on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Right-handers Homer Bailey and Anthony DeSclafani are on the 60-day disabled list.

”We can realistically expect him to be back here in a few weeks, but it’s not going to be one or two weeks and he’ll be back in the mix,” manager Bryan Price said before Sunday’s series finale. ”At least two to three weeks of rest. This is something they can re-scan and check on the healing and decide if he can start throwing.”

Cincinnati optioned rookie outfielder Jesse Winker to Louisville and recalled Tim Adleman and rookie Sal Romano from the Triple-A farm team.

Romano started and left trailing 3-0 after three innings in his major league debut Sunday, giving up three runs, three hits and four walks, and also hitting a batter.

