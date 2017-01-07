The first thing you notice when you meet Brandon Graham

In 2012, Graham rebounded to record 5.5 quarterback sacks in only 40 percent of the defensive snaps and the Eagles season ended miserably, causing a change at head coach – Andy Reid out, Chip Kelly in – and a new-look defense with a three-man front and four linebackers.

Graham moved to outside linebacker, a foreign concept.

“Totally different game. Everything was new. The way I lined up, the way I saw the game the responsibilities I had,” he said. “It was hard. Maybe the hardest thing I’ve ever done in football, along with coming back from the injury. But I had to figure it out if I wanted to play.”

Graham got it, for sure. By the third year of Kelly’s time in Philadelphia, Graham was a down-in, down-out threat and he recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2015, along with 12.5 tackles for loss. He had arrived as a 3-4 rush end, just in time for the Eagles to make the switch back to a four-man front in Jim Schwartz’s defense in 2016.

Graham was back with his hand in the dirt.

He responded with a terrific ’16 campaign, leading the NFL with 80 combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback knockdowns, according to Stats LLC. The rest of the league, his peers, noticed with the Pro Bowl recognition. The Associated Press followed with the All-Pro selection.

“I feel like I’m in my prime,” said Graham, who has two seasons remaining on a four-year contract he signed prior to the 2015 season. “I’m where I want to be with my conditioning and my performance on the field, but I know that I let too many sacks go this year. I’ve got to get me some more sacks. That’s what I’m going to be working on. I need to make more things happen when I’m getting after the quarterback. Just getting there is one, but I need to finish the job better.”

Graham is, then, the epitome of what the Eagles want from the defense. His motor doesn’t stop. His quest for greatness is extremely high. He is at the peak of his career, with some rough edges to smooth out – like finishing off his sacks – as Graham’s production continues to rise.

“I’m just having fun out there,” Graham says, smiling, of course. “I love this game and I love this team. I can’t wait to get after it in the offseason and get back here soon and see what we can do.”