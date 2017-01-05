Brandon Knight Trade Rumors: 5 Teams That Should Trade For Him

Brandon Knight trade rumors have been swirling for some time now, but if the Phoenix Suns manage to trade him, where might he end up? Here are five possible trade scenarios.

Before the 2016-17 season started, Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson called Brandon Knight the most important player on the team for accepting his demotion to sixth many duty behind Devin Booker. Just a few months later, it appears as though his mismatch with Phoenix could be coming to an end as Brandon Knight trade rumors take center stage.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Suns have been discussing a Knight trade with the Sacramento Kings since the summer, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him dealt there or to another team in need of backcourt help.

Last year, Knight averaged a career-high 19.6 points and 5.1 assists per game alongside Eric Bledsoe, but he shot only 41.5 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range.

This season, Knight has averaged 12.5 points and 2.7 assists per game on 39.6 percent shooting from the field — all career-lows — off the bench. Over the last three games he’s suited up for, Knight has played single-digit minutes, with Watson opting to play his defensively inclined rookie, Tyler Ulis, instead.

With Knight being phased out of the rotation and failing to adapt to his sixth man role in Phoenix, a breakup would be best for both parties. His value isn’t particularly high at the moment, but he’s not that far removed from a borderline season with the Milwaukee Bucks in which he averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game on .435/.409/.881 shooting splits.

On a bottom-feeder team in need of point guard depth, or in a similar sixth man role with a more competitive team, Knight could very easily bounce-back in a more defined role. If the Suns are able to move him, what teams might be interested, and what would their trade offers look like?

Here’s a look at five potential Brandon Knight trade scenarios, including why each hypothetical deal would and wouldn’t work for both parties.

Honorable Mentions

Atlanta Hawks:

Hawks get PG – Brandon Knight

SF – P.J. Tucker Suns get SF – Kent Bazemore

The Atlanta Hawks‘ current backup point guard is Malcolm Delaney, so it’s safe to say they could use some backcourt help. Maybe they wouldn’t target Brandon Knight alone, but with 3-and-D veteran P.J. Tucker thrown in, would they consider parting ways with Kent Bazemore, who’s underwhelmed since his massive contract extension?

The Suns would get younger on the wing with the 27-year-old Baze, but not enough to warrant taking on his sizable deal. The Hawks may not be eager to face the same situation Phoenix does — having two starting-caliber guards who both believe they should be starting — after dealing with it last season between Dennis Schroder and Jeff Teague.

So what about an offer of Knight, Tucker and future draft considerations for Paul Millsap, who is reportedly available if the right deal comes along?

Hawks get PG – Brandon Knight

SF – P.J. Tucker

Future 1st round pick Suns get PF – Paul Millsap

It’s a nice thought, but Atlanta will probably want/receive better offers on the trade market for Millsap, even if Knight would help the backcourt rotation and Tucker would go all out for a team that actually has a chance of making the playoffs.

Plus, Phoenix might have a hard time re-signing Millsap if he opts out of the final year of his contract this summer. For a rebuilding franchise, retaining youth and draft picks should be priority No. 1, not bringing in a 31-year-old star who’d probably rather compete elsewhere.

Dallas Mavericks:

Mavericks get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get SG – Wesley Matthews

In terms of teams that need backcourt help, the Dallas Mavericks are near the very top of the list. Unfortunately, unless they’re willing to part ways with Dwight Powell or a future draft pick (unlikely), they don’t really have any assets that would interest the Suns.

The most sensical thing for Mark Cuban would be to try and unload what’s left of Wesley Matthews‘ contract and start restructuring his team for rebuilding with youth, but another 2-guard wouldn’t interest Phoenix — especially with at least another year left on his contract. If the Mavs did target Knight, they’d need to get creative or desperate in doing so.

New Orleans Pelicans:

Pelicans get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get SF – Solomon Hill

The New Orleans Pelicans badly need some kind of punch in the backcourt, especially with Jrue Holiday and Tyreke Evans both approaching free agency this summer. Other than Buddy Hield, the Pellies don’t really have any essential players that figure to be prominent in helping Anthony Davis build a championship roster.

Knight probably isn’t that piece either, but he’d be better with the ball back in hands and would be around for three seasons, unlike Holiday and Evans.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans’ best assets don’t have contracts that line up with Knight’s. Holiday and Evans wouldn’t interest Phoenix as upcoming free agents, leaving Solomon Hill as their most attractive offer. That’s not going to get it done, especially with Tucker, T.J. Warren and Dragan Bender (for some reason) already on the wing.

5. Chicago Bulls

Bulls get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get PG – Rajon Rondo

Future draft pick

Rajon Rondo is racking up DNP-CDs like he used to rack up triple-doubles, and Michael Carter-Williams is currently starting at point guard, so yeah, it’s safe to say the Chicago Bulls could use some backcourt help in their playoff hunt.

Brandon Knight is one of several point guards who should be available by the trade deadline, and in a starting role, he’d be much more useful than he currently is in Phoenix. The problem is putting together a deal that’s fair to both sides.

A direct Knight-Rondo swap makes sense for Chicago, and Rondo’s deal is non-guaranteed for next season, but the Suns would have little incentive to take on another disgruntled point guard that wouldn’t be playing — unless draft considerations were included. A first round pick is too much for the Bulls to surrender; a second-rounder might not be enough for Phoenix.

It’s safe to assume Chicago’s enticing young pieces like Bobby Portis, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine would be off limits in a deal like this, but what about an aging veteran like Taj Gibson?

Bulls get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get PF – Taj Gibson

Future 2nd round pick

Gibson has played well in the starting role this season, averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 53.2 percent shooting, and he’d provide youngsters Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss with a positive example of work ethic as another locker room leader.

Unfortunately, Gibson is an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning he’d probably amount to little more than a two-month rental. It’s also worth noting that Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade are both ball-dominant guards, making Knight a potentially tricky fit in the same backcourt.

Unless the Suns are desperate to rid themselves of Knight’s contract in a salary dump kind of deal, or unless they can secure a future draft pick in return, the Bulls probably don’t make much sense as a trade partner for Knight.

4. Brooklyn Nets

Nets get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get PG – Randy Foye

The problem with most of the teams that would be interested in Brandon Knight is that they’re mostly barren of trade assets. The Brooklyn Nets are no different, even if they could offer any of their younger, minimum salary players because of all the cap space they could use to absorb Knight’s deal.

Thanks to the 2013 Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce trade that robbed Brooklyn of its future draft picks, this franchise has no incentive to tank over the next few seasons. The Nets have targeted young players to swing for the fences in the meantime, and with Jeremy Lin banged up, they could use a 25-year-old combo guard like Knight.

The problem is unless general manager Ryan McDonough wants to take a swing on a young player putting up good numbers on a bad team, it’s hard to see what would interest the Suns. The Nets don’t have a future first-rounder to offer (nor should they offer one for Knight anyway), and they also owe other teams their second round pick in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Barring an ill-advised Suns salary dump for an expiring contract like Randy Foye, the Nets make little sense as a trade partner — unless they’re willing to surrender someone like Chris McCullough, Joe Harris or Sean Kilpatrick.

Nets get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get SG – Sean Kilpatrick

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would be off limits, but with Kilpatrick playing so well for the Nets right now, this might be a prime opportunity for them to leverage his current trade value into more backcourt talent.

Kilpatrick is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on .430/.355/.837 shooting splits, but before his superior numbers make this deal seem lopsided in Phoenix’s favor, keep in mind that Knight has been coming off the bench and has more talent detracting from his numbers than Kilpatrick does.

The Suns would get to take a chance on a 26-year-old shooting guard and get Knight’s contract off the books, while the Nets would add more talent to a backcourt that desperately needs it.

If Kilpatrick is too much for the Nets to give up with the way he’s playing right now, the alternatives are Joe Harris (a 25-year-old small forward shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range) or Chris McCullough (a rarely used, 21-year-old freak athlete who would’ve been a lottery pick in 2015 if not for an ACL tear in college).

Neither are great returns for Knight, but if the trade market is as drier than expected, getting a young third-stringer with upside might be as good as it gets for a rebuilding franchise.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

76ers get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get C – Nerlens Noel

The Phoenix Suns need to get rid of Brandon Knight, and the Philadelphia 76ers need to clear their frontcourt logjam. If it comes to a fire sale, McDonough should be dangling Knight in front of a team severely lacking in backcourt talent.

No offense to Sergio Rodriguez or the hardworking T.J. McConnell, but Knight would provide the Sixers with a versatile backcourt player who could hold down the fort until point forward Ben Simmons is healthy, and could play off the ball once he returns.

The question is, what would the Sixers give up? If they’re smart, they’d push for trading Jahlil Okafor rather than Nerlens Noel. Noel and Joel Embiid have a far better chance of working together in the same backcourt than Okafor and Embiid, who have been outscored by 21.7 points per 100 possessions when sharing the court, per NBA.com.

But the Suns — if they’re smart, anyway — would have no interest in Okafor. Noel was out of Brett Brown’s rotation after returning from knee surgery, and his public lamentations over the situation removed him even further. Noel spent more time alongside Embiid in Philly’s last game, but if the Sixers think he’s a potential locker room distraction and are playing him just to showcase him for a trade, the Suns should consider picking up the phone.

Noel’s trade value is hard to peg. On the one hand, he’s only 22 years old, could be a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and just averaged 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game last season.

On the other hand, he can’t shoot, his offense is very limited, and he’s been awfully injury-prone since he was first drafted in 2013. If the trade market for Noel isn’t strong though, the Suns could have enough to alleviate the Sixers’ frontcourt logjam and provide them with some backcourt talent as well.

For Phoenix, this wouldn’t be the cleanest of deals. The Sixers would probably try to lump in some kind of draft compensation, which the Suns should resist. There’s also the matter of Tyson Chandler and Alex Len occupying the center spots, with Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender, Jared Dudley and P.J. Tucker all capable of playing the 4.

This deal would have to work in conjunction with another trade that deals away veterans like Chandler or Tucker, but if the Suns could work something like that out, it’d be hard to NOT push for a home run deal like this. If Philly gets desperate to move Noel, the Suns should at least try — even with Noel and Len both facing restricted free agency this summer — since Noel might have more upside than Len at this point.

If Noel is too ambitious or a return like Knight is too underwhelming, there are other avenues — like Ersan Ilyasova or Richaun Holmes — that the Suns could pursue to help Philly clear the logjam.

76ers get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get PF – Ersan Ilyasova

Ilyasova may be 29 and have little long-term value for the Suns at the 4-spot, but he’s also averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on .471/.400/.818 shooting splits since joining the Sixers.

He could either come off the bench (making Jared Dudley expendable) or he could start, allowing Chriss to develop off the bench against other backups. After all, if the Suns are only going to play Chriss 10-15 minutes a night as a starter, they might as well aid his development by allowing him to thrive against other team’s reserves.

76ers get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get PF – Richaun Holmes

Plenty of people within the Sixers organization and fan base like Richaun Holmes, but if they can get Brandon Knight out of him, that’s a pretty fair exchange. He’s been squeezed from that crowded frontcourt rotation in Philly, but he’s a 23-year-old with plenty of potential and leaping ability to make him worth the potential gamble.

Holmes has averaged 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in only 16.0 minutes per game this season, shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 35 percent from deep. He’s the exact kind of young player McDonough should be targeting with his trades, even if it crowds Phoenix’s frontcourt a bit.

The problems here are that the Sixers might be content to just wait for their point forward rookie to get healthy, and they very well could receive better trade offers for Noel or Okafor on the open market. Trading for Noel would also send a bad message to Len about his upcoming free agency, and unless Phoenix could deal away Chandler, they’d have a similar logjam at the 5 to deal with.

2. Orlando Magic

Magic get PG – Brandon Knight

SF – P.J. Tucker Suns get PG – Elfrid Payton

SF – Jeff Green

Should the Orlando Magic be thinking about Elfrid Payton to continue their stubborn pursuit of a bottom-run playoff spot? Probably not. But the question we’re really dealing with is “Will they?” and after watching them ship away Tobias Harris and Victor Oladipo for peanuts, the answer is probably yes.

It seems like backward logic for the Suns to trade away Knight to free up minutes for Tyler Ulis only to bring in another young point guard, but Phoenix also should be thinking about capitalizing on Eric Bledsoe’s trade value right now. If they could find a way to move Bledsoe as well, the Suns could roll with Payton, Devin Booker and Ulis in the backcourt for the foreseeable future.

That would make Phoenix a lot worse in the here and now, but with rebuilding being the focus, what’s the harm in giving substantial minutes to two pass-first point guards? After all the Suns, rank dead last in assists per game, assist percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio with Bledsoe and Knight running the show.

Payton needs to develop a reliable jumper to become an effective NBA player, but he’s a defensive terror, a solid passer and does a little bit of everything. He’s still only 22, his development timeline aligns with the Suns’ rebuilding timeline, and in his 20 games off the bench, he’s averaged 12.0 points, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 48.3 percent shooting.

Sure, they’d have to take on Jeff Green, but his $15 million contract expires at the end of this year and they wouldn’t have to play him anyway, since Warren, Bender and Dudley could hold down the minutes at the 3.

For the Magic, they’d be getting a more established scorer — something they’ve reportedly been targeting in the trade market — who could help them with their desperate playoff push.

Tucker would be an improvement on the wing as a gritty defender that Frank Vogel would love, especially if he can shoot closer to the 38.7 percent he shot from three-point range in 2013-14 — the last time he played for a team that had a legitimate shot at the playoffs.

The potential roadblocks here would be the Suns finding a trade for Bledsoe to clear the backcourt logjam with Payton’s arrival. Orlando may also be okay with Payton continuing his role as sixth man, especially if the front office isn’t high on Knight being the solution to their scoring problem.

1. Sacramento Kings

Kings get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get SF – Rudy Gay

Future 2nd round pick

The Suns and Sacramento Kings have reportedly been discussing a Brandon Knight trade since the summer, but nothing’s happened yet. If anyone in the NBA were to trade for the player with the worst total point differential in the league though, it’d be the KANGZ.

Sacramento currently occupies the eighth playoff spot at 15-20, but even if they back into the playoffs with a losing record, this team seriously needs to start putting lasting backcourt talent around DeMarcus Cousins, not only because Darren Collison and Ty Lawson hit free agency this summer, but because Boogie will be an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

A 2017 playoff berth might be enough to get Cousins to consider staying for the long-term, but not without signs of improvement — especially if the Kings back into the eighth seed with a losing record and are unceremoniously bounced in the first round.

More from Hoops Habit

The Kings had to watch Isaiah Thomas thrive with the Boston Celtics after trading him to the Suns. Could they be intrigued by the possibility of Knight enjoying a similar bounce-back season upon leaving Phoenix? If so, this team in need of backcourt talent could try to swing a deal.

The options aren’t particularly enticing from Phoenix’s perspective, since Rudy Gay would likely be the first name discussed. Gay has rapidly become an NBA journeyman, he’d be joining a crowded position at the 3, and he’s already told the Kings he plans to opt out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

That means the Suns would need more compensation than a likely two-month rental. Could the Kings really go full KANGZ and surrender the kind of first-round pick McDonough would be thrilled to put in his pocket? Or would Sacramento hold its ground and offer second-rounders instead?

If neither side sees eye-to-eye on the picks and the Suns want to avoid dumping Knight just for a Rudy Gay rental, Arron Afflalo could be an alternative. He wouldn’t provide much for Phoenix in terms of on-court value, but it’d allow Phoenix to revisit the first vs. second round pick discussion, since Afflalo is a far less useful player than Gay at this point.

Kings get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get SG – Arron Afflalo

Future 1st round pick

If the two sides can’t come to an agreement on what kind of pick would accompany Afflalo (whose deal is non-guaranteed for 2017-18), perhaps substituting rookie Malachi Richardson, rookie Skal Labissiere or even the rights to former Suns pick Bogdan Bogdanovic would be a viable replacement.

Kings get PG – Brandon Knight Suns get SG – Arron Afflalo

SG – Malachi Richardson

Richardson has gotten limited run for the Kings despite being taken with the 22nd overall pick (via Charlotte), but he’s only 20 years old. With Knight gone, he could back up Devin Booker and get the chance to prove himself on a team transitioning further into its youth movement.

Labissiere would be joining a crowded Suns frontcourt, but he’s only 20 and has a ton of upside. He’s only played four games so far for the Kings, compared to just five for Richardson.

Bogdanovic has more value as a potential Booker backup, and though he has yet to come overseas, the Suns would be thrilled to have him back after dealing his rights to Sacramento in the draft-day trade that netted them the eighth overall pick (Marquese Chriss).

There are a few possible solutions to work with there, but it really comes down to what kind of draft considerations or young, rarely used talent the Kings are willing to surrender. A straight-up Knight trade for Gay or Afflalo wouldn’t cut it for Phoenix, but sacrificing a first-rounder for Knight seems like a stretch. If anyone were to make such a blunder though, it’d probably be a playoff-desperate team like Sacramento, right?

