Brandon Marshall believes New York Jets won’t cut him

Jets receiver Brandon Marshall doesn’t see himself as a salary-cap casualty.

The 32-year-old wideout is scheduled to make $7.5 million in 2017 — a relative bargain for a receiver capable of putting up 100-plus catches and 1,500 yards in a season like he did with Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. However, the cap-strapped Jets could always try and leverage Marshall’s love of New York into a deal that helps them this offseason.

“There was no indication that they don’t want me back,” Marshall told NJ.com.

While Marshall’s act might have tired some during a long season, his blind faith in Fitzpatrick and the rest of the team’s woebegone roster was strong even when times were trying. He has since vowed to stay away from lobbying for quarterbacks or getting involved in personnel, though he does know a thing or two about Josh McCown, who became available on Tuesday.

“He’s a great guy,” Marshall told NJ.com of McCown. “Everyone loves him. He’s similar to (Ryan Fitzpatrick). It’s like the same type of person. Everyone in the building loves him. That’s Josh McCown.”

While this is not the answer Jets fans are hoping for, an effective bridge quarterback like McCown might be the best answer if the draft class underwhelms or Christian Hackenberg fails to produce. When he was healthy in Cleveland, the veteran had some promising stretches. In 2015, he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions over eight games. Would that be a marked improvement over what they had a year ago?

It doesn’t sound like Marshall wants to get any further into that. He just wants to be around to find out.