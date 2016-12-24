Brandywine Zoo’s Tiger Moving to the Bronx Zoo

If you visit the Brandywine Zoo to see Zhanna – the Amur tiger – you’ll have a few more days to do that! Zhanna is moving to the Bronx Zoo in New York because she’s a good candidate for breeding and the Bronx Zoo has a successful tiger breeding program. She’ll move to New York in early January. Right now, Brandywine officials don’t plan to add another tiger at the zoo.

The Brandywine Zoo is planning a farewell celebration:

COME SAY FAREWELL TO ZHANNA December 31, 1pm – 2pm

Come say goodbye and best wishes to Zhanna as her life journey takes her to New York! Gates will open at 10am for the Zoo’s Noon Year’s Eve event, a family friendly celebration of the New Year with games and crafts. Admission will be charged for Noon Year’s Eve until 12pm: $5 per person for ages three-years and older; no charge to Delaware Zoological Members. The zoo will be free from 12pm until 3:30pm.