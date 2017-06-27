Braun, Villar back with Brewers; Franklin jettisoned

The Milwaukee Brewers bolstered their lineup heading into a three-game series in Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, the Brewers activated outfielder Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar from the 10-day disabled list. In addition, Milwaukee designated utility player Nick Franklin for assignment.

Outfielder Lewis Brinson back to Triple-A following Sunday’s game in expectation of Braun’s activation.

Braun has been out of action since May 25 due to a calf injury. He’s played in 30 games this season, batting .262 with seven home runs and a .524 slugging percentage.

Villar injured his back making a play in the field on June 9 in Arizona. After a breakout 2016 in which he set career highs with a .285 batting average, 19 home runs and 62 stolen bases, Villar is hitting just .213 in 59 games with six homers and 14 steals and has lost playing time to Eric Sogard. With Franklin gone, Villar and/or Sogard could be used in a utility role.

Franklin, who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on April 5, hit .195 in 53 games being used mainly as a pinch hitter. He did play 17 games in the outfield and two in the infield.

Milwaukee now has one opening on its 40-man roster.