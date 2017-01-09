Prepare to get there early.

The Braves’ collection of bobblehead for the upcoming season’s giveaways figure to be hot commodities, with a (Big) Sexy newcomer and young stars among those comprising this year’s lineup.

For the first season at SunTrust Park, all the bobblehead nights will be on Fridays, with the first on May 19 (vs. the Nationals) to commemorate Ender Inciarte’s home run-robbing catch vs. the Mets.

Newcomer Bartolo Colon will get his first Braves bobblehead on June 9 against his former team, the Mets, followed by Dansby Swanson’s “The Flow” statue on June 16 vs. the Marlins — it, per the Braves’ release has “life-like locks,” Matt Kemp on July 14 against the Diamondbacks and Freddie Freeman on Aug. 25 vs. the Rockies.