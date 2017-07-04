Braves activate Freddie Freeman from DL, will start at 3B vs. Astros

The Braves have their first baseman third baseman back, even earlier than expected.

Atlanta announced Tuesday that Freddie Freeman has been activated from the disabled list and will start at third base in the series opener against the Astros.

Freeman, on the disabled list since May 17 with a fractured left wrist suffered after being hit by pitch against the Blue Jays, was expected to be out 8-10 weeks. Instead, he is back a day less than seven weeks since the injury.

In his absence, the Braves acquired Matt Adams, who has slashed .285/.333/.589 with 12 homers, eight doubles and a triple, and a 135 OPS+ over 39 games at first base in an Atlanta uniform.

That production led Freeman to approach the Braves brain trust about a position change to third base, which he hasn’t played since a five-game stint in rookie ball in 2007.

After working with infield coach Ron Washington to make the transition, Freeman spent Saturday-Monday with Triple-A Gwinnett. In two rehab starts he went 2 for 3 with two hits, two walks and a run scored.

The 27-year-old was hitting .341/.461/.748 with 14 home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, 25 RBI and a career-best 209 OPS+ before his injury. The latter ranked second only to the Angels’ Mike Trout among batters with at least 165 plate appearances.

Minus Freeman, the Braves moved within a game of .500 at 40-41 and are 8 1/2 games behind the Nationals in the National League East and are seven back in the Wild-Card race. Now, they get to go toe-to-toe with the holders of MLB’s best record — Houston at 56-27 — back in the mix.

