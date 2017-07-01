Braves LIVE To Go: Foltynewicz tosses eight scoreless in Atlanta&#039;s 3-1 win over Oakland

By news@wgmd.com -
10

Atlanta Braves top Oakland A’s 3-1

More FOX Sports South Videos

Braves LIVE To Go: Padres rookie arm stifles Braves in shutout loss

Braves LIVE To Go: Padres rookie arm stifles Braves in shutout loss

1 day ago

WATCH: Ender Inciarte continues first-half tear, ties for NL lead with 102nd hit

WATCH: Ender Inciarte continues first-half tear, ties for NL lead with 102nd hit

1 day ago

Sizing up Hawks' roster following Dwight Howard trade, NBA draft

Sizing up Hawks’ roster following Dwight Howard trade, NBA draft

1 day ago

What impact will Brad Guzan's arrival for Atlanta United have on Alec Kann?

What impact will Brad Guzan’s arrival for Atlanta United have on Alec Kann?

1 day ago

Braves LIVE To Go: Bartolo Colon struggles again in return from disabled list

Braves LIVE To Go: Bartolo Colon struggles again in return from disabled list

2 days ago

How Atlanta United's attack changes with Josef Martinez rejoining Miguel Almiron

How Atlanta United’s attack changes with Josef Martinez rejoining Miguel Almiron

2 days ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR