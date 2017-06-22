Braves recall Jace Peterson; Rio Ruiz optioned to Triple-A

ATLANTA — Just in time for Summer 2017, it’s Jace Peterson’s Revival, Part II.

Last season, the Braves struggling utility man went down to Triple-A for a stint, found himself offensively and returned revived. Just over a year later, Peterson is positioning himself to do it all over again as he was recalled Thursday, while Rio Ruiz was optioned to Gwinnett.

“I just wanted to go down there and work on a few things timing-wise. I got with (Triple-A manager) Johnny Moses down there and we were able to work on some things, had some good at-bats and just ready to carry it over,” Peterson said.

After hitting .194/.293/.259 in 42 games at the major league level, Peterson was demoted and went on to slash .338/.450/.477 in in the minors with six extra-base hits in 65 at-bats. That’s as many as he had in 108 at-bats at the MLB level.

It certainly helped that in Gwinnett, Peterson was playing every day during his 17-game stint.

“That’s how you get your timing,” Peterson said. “Whenever you’re playing every day, it makes it easier. No excuses. When you’re not playing, whatever your role is, you have to get it done. For me, playing every day was nice and it allowed me to kind of get in a rhythm, get in a groove.”

Last season, Peterson scuttled to a .182 average and .260 on-base percentage in the first month, only to be demoted for a 35-game stretch. When he came back he hit .265 and pushed that OBP to .362.

“Last year, same kind of scenario and I was able to get back up here and put some good at-bats together,” Peterson said. “So for me, I’m just going to take it one day at a time, continue to work and I’m excited to get started again.”

Peterson played primarily at second base, third and in left field before he was optioned, but he was effective in a small sample size in pinch-hit situations (2 of 7), and that’s where he’ll likely factor in immediately.

Johan Camargo has seemingly claimed the third base job with Adonis Garcia on the disabled list, a stance that was strengthened with presumed third basemen of the future Ruiz heading back to Gwinnett.

Ruiz slashed .175/.264/.288 in 31 games, while Camargo has been on fire with a .321/.333/.453 line and the switch hitter had been riding a streak of four straight multi-hit games before going 0 for 5 in Wednesday’s 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Giants.

Camargo has positioned himself as the Braves’ every day option at the position, that is until Freddie Freeman makes his return from the disabled list to make the switch over from first. These recent developments — as Freeman approached the move in an effort to have his and Matt Adams’ bats in the lineup — do raise questions about the long-term plans for Ruiz if Freeman does stick at third, while Camargo has the skill set to add another Swiss Army knife-type piece to Brian Snitker’s bench when Freeman coms off the DL.

