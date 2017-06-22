ATLANTA — Jamie Garcia got the best of the Giants’ Matt Cain in a pitching duel at San Francisco on May 26, the decisive seventh-inning hit in the 2-0 victory coming from the Atlanta Braves pitcher himself.

The two veterans will be matched again on Thursday night as the teams conclude a four-game series at SunTrust Park. Cain will try to get a little payback.

The loss by Cain to the Braves is part of a five-game losing streak for the right-hander, who is 3-6 with a 4.99 ERA.

“It was definitely a tough one to go back and forth scoreless with Garcia and lose it,” said Cain, who is 4-3 with a 3.16 ERA in his career against the Braves. “It stings to give up a hit to the opposing pitcher that ended up winning it.”

The RBI is the only one Garcia has this season, and the left-hander is just 3-for-19 (.158) at the plate.

Garcia has been the Braves’ most consistent starter, his 3.59 ERA deserving better than a 2-5 record.

Garcia, who held the Giants to four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings at San Francisco, hadn’t allowed more than four runs in any start before a five-run fifth inning against Miami in his most recent outing. He had a 1.49 ERA in his previous five starts.

The left-hander spent his entire career with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Braves in the offseason, in part because he will become a free agent after this season.

Being at the end of his contract also makes Garcia a trade possibility now as the July 31 non-waiver deadline draws nearer.

“I really don’t think about a trade,” said Garcia, who is 4-1 with a 2.54 ERA in his career against the Giants. “I would love to call Atlanta home for my future, but that’s out of my control right now.”

Another former St. Louis player, Matt Adams, is settling in with the Braves, too.

Freddie Freeman, due to return to the Braves in mid-July from a broken left wrist, has begun working out at third base, a position switch that would allow Adams to stay at first base.

Despite not playing at third base since high school, Freeman said, “I’m 100 percent go on it. My mindset is coming back as a third baseman.”

Freeman, who had 14 homers when injured, said he first mentioned the possible switch about two weeks ago and then began thinking more seriously about the move as Adams continued to post big numbers.

Since coming to Atlanta in a trade with St. Louis on May 21, Adams is among the leaders in the majors with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs.

“It says a lot about (Freeman) that the best player is going to do anything he can to make this team better,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

The Braves hit three homers Wednesday against the Giants, including a walk-off blast by Matt Kemp in the 11th inning for a 5-3 victory.

The Giants (27-47) won two of three vs. Atlanta in San Francisco, but the Braves (33-38) have won two of the first three games at SunTrust Park going into the series finale.

