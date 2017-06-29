While the Braves’ Freddie Freeman continued his comeback from a fractured wrist — and his transition into a third baseman — the player he’s changing positions for left Thursday’s series finale in San Diego with left foot contusion.

Matt Adams took a ball of his left shin and then off the ball of his foot during the second inning. After stepping out of the box, the first baseman went down to one knee in pain.

The Braves announced he had suffered a left foot contusion and X-rays were negative. He is now day-to-day.

He finished his at-bat — and striking out — Adams would replaced in the Atlanta lineup by Jace Peterson.

Exit snaps Matt Adams streak as he’s played every inning since June 7, hitting .316/.382/.633 in that span. #Braves https://t.co/S4Y6ZlVEKr — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) June 30, 2017

It was the first action Adams, who was acquired in trade from the Cardinals after Freeman went to the disabled list on May 18, had missed since June 7.

Adams has hit .296/.348/.620 in 37 games with the Braves, hitting 12 home runs with a triple, eight doubles, 31 RBI and career-high 146 OPS+. Hence Freeman going to Braves brass and planting the seeds for a surprising move to third base for the two-time All-Star.

Freeman continued his workouts at third before Thursday’s game with the Padres and also took part in batting practice. He’s scheduled to join Triple-A Gwinnett for a rehab assignment this weekend in Charlotte and could return for Atlanta’s series against the National League East-leading Nationals July 6-9.