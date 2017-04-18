Bravo star assaulted cop?

Fitness guru Jackie Warner has been charged with felony assault on a police officer, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit and run, E! News reported on Monday.

According to Warner’s attorney, Shawn Holley, she’s been battling insomnia, which prompted her to be under the influence of a prescribed sleep aid.

“We have letters and reports from Jackie’s doctors which prove a long history of insomnia and which strongly support our contention that Jackie was driving unconscious after taking Ambien, which had been prescribed to her,” Holley told TMZ.

“I reached out to the D.A.’s Office weeks ago and was assured that deputies would review our reports before filing charges,” Holley added. “We are extremely disappointed that the D.A.’s Office filed these charges without reviewing our evidence, as promised.”

The West Los Angeles Sheriff told E! News that there were no injuries and that Warner’s vehicle rolled back, prompting it to hit a police car. Warner got out of the car without issue and was reportedly compliant with officials on the scene before the arrest. Police aren’t sure how the car rolled back and the case has been assigned to a detective.

This isn’t the first time Warner has faced trouble.

After her reality TV series, “Work Out,” ended on Bravo in 2010, she sold her Beverly Hills gym. On her website, Warner revealed that after she turned 40, she “fell into [a] crisis.”

“I didn’t like doing the type of TV that I was doing, which made me uncomfortable and uneasy,” wrote Warner. “I had succeeded in many ways, but always had very tumultuous relationships, which caused me quite a lot of misery. Shortly thereafter, I sold my clinic and gym and found myself wondering what’s next? My last TV show didn’t do well and the shooting conditions were so bad that I vowed never to do television again unless it was a fully positive experience.”

Warner also added that she “quit drinking for a year and I quit dating for a year,” as well as relied on prayer to help her find a new purpose in life. Warner insisted that after hitting the gym more, she was “mentally and physically stronger than I have ever been in my life.”

Warner’s arraignment is scheduled for Apr. 19.