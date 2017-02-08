Brazilian governor wants more army troops to quell violence

A Brazilian governor says he needs more army troops to help cope with a police crisis that has led to a wave of violence and at least 80 deaths in his southeastern state.

Acting Gov. Cesar Colnago told reporters on Wednesday he would ask the federal government for more troops in addition to 1,000 already sent.

The killings in the Espirito Santo state capital of Vitoria and other cities erupted as friends and family of military police officers blocked their barracks over the weekend to demand higher pay for the officers, preventing patrols from cruising the streets.

Brazil’s Military Police force patrols the nation’s cities and is barred by law from going on strike.