BREAKING: 2nd document dump discovered in Dewey Beach

There’s more shredding in Dewey Beach, but its not surfers on the waves. Over the summer the town shredded volumes of documents although there was an order from the Public Integrity Commission. Rick Cross, the Attorney representing town employees in a case against the Dewey Town manager tells WGMD, just last week The town was caught for a second time shredding documents during the preservation order.

“We found out there was another shredding incident this week under Marc Appelbaum,” says Cross. “Apparently the town was shredding more documents even though they were specifically told by the former Mayor Cooke not to shred anything, and of course there were orders from the courts not to shred anything. And they went ahead and started shredding things again.”

Cross says the second shredding incident occurred on Tuesday or Wednesday of last week; the content of the document dump is unknown at this time. After the first shredding incident, former Mayor Dale Cooke told WGMD he ordered no shredding to occur during the investigation, and that he reiterated those orders after the first document dump came to light. Cross says he is issuing a letter to Dewey Beach town attorney Frank Townsend this morning detailing the latest incident.