Breaking: China landslide leaves over 140 missing

One-hundred and forty-one people are missing after a landslide crashed into the village of Xinmo in the Sichuan province of China early Saturday morning.

The torrent of rocks and mud engulfed more 40 homes and a hotel around 6:00 a.m. local time, according to the Associated Press (AP).

#Latest on Maoxian #landslide in SW China:

-141 buried

-Three escape mountain of debris

-1,600m stretch of road blocked pic.twitter.com/cHZrI5gFLe — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 24, 2017

Over 400 rescue workers are scrambling to find survivors amidst the rubble. However, large rocks that were displaced by the landslide have made search and rescue efforts extremely difficult.

Two of the three people who were rescued have survived.

The debris blocked portions of a river and roadway, according to Reuters.

The landslide is believed to be caused by several days of rainfall over the region.

m