Breaking: Dewey Beach Town Election Results!

The polls closed at 6pm in Dewey Beach, but it was nearly an hour before the results of today’s Town Commissioner’s vote were released! The unofficial results have newcomers TJ Redefer as the top vote-getter with 417 and Paul Bauer with 411. Incumbent Dale Cook had the next highest votes with 399.

Here are the vote totals for the five candidates who had filed for the three seats up for grabs:

417 – T.J. John E. Redefer III (Resident)

411 – Paul Bauer (Non-resident)

399 – Dale H. Cooke (Resident)

359 – Diane Hanson (Resident)

309 – Jill Compello (Non-resident)