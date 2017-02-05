Everyone watching Super Bowl LI probably thought that Julio Jones’ mind-boggling catch down the sideline to put the Falcons in field-goal range late in the fourth quarter was the moment that would define the game — but just a few plays later, Tom Brady had the ball in his hands with 91 yards to drive to try and tie the game.

In the middle of the drive, Julian Edelman hauled in a miracle — grabbing a ball that that bounced off Robert Alford’s leg before it hit the grass to move the Patriots into Falcons territory. James White capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, and again in overtime to complete the biggest comeback in history.

Edelman’s unbelievable catch instantly became legendary. Here’s a frame-by-frame look at the play: