Breaking: Military jet flips at Dayton International Airport amid rainy conditions

A military aircraft crashed while landing at Dayton International Airport early Friday afternoon, landing upside-down off the runway.

The incident occurred shortly after around 12:20 p.m. EDT Friday while the military jet was practicing for an Ohio air show set for this weekend.

“The United States Air Force Thunderbirds were conducting a single-ship familiarization flight on Friday June 23, 2017,” The US Air Force Thunderbirds said on their Facebook page.

“Upon landing there was a mishap at the Dayton International Airport with an F-16D Fighting Falcon at approximately 12:20 p.m,” they added.

USAF Thunderbirds were conducting a familiarization flight June 23. There was a mishap upon landing at 12:20 p.m. More info to come. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) June 23, 2017

No injured were reported and both people in the aircraft were safely removed, according to WHIO.

The Thunderbirds have issued a statement. #DaytonAirShow Thunderbirds crash https://t.co/XMB3m66K1C pic.twitter.com/bvwJyGFLhY — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) June 23, 2017

“Heavy rain was falling at the time of the incident at the Dayton International Airport,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

“Winds were from the northwest at 13 mph at 12:36 p.m. EDT; however, since the weather pattern was rather convective over the region at the time, it is possible there were some highly localized wind gusts in the area,” Sosnowski said.

The Vectored Dayton Air Show that the Thunderbird was practicing for is scheduled to take place this weekend in Dayton, Ohio.

