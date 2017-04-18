Steve Stephens, the so-called “Facebook killer” who sparked a multi-state manhunt after he brazenly gunned down a Cleveland man at random, killed himself Tuesday morning in Erie County as cops closed in, Pennsylvania State Police said on Facebook.

Stephens was spotted by members of the state police who attempted a traffic stop and “after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

Pa. State Police planned a briefing for Tuesday afternoon.

Stephens’ mom, Maggie Green, told Fox News on Tuesday she heard the news of her son’s death on the radio. She said she believed he would commit suicide because he visited her house before the murder to say goodbye.

“‘Momma this will be the last time you see me…I just wanted to see you for the last time,'” Green said that Stephens told her.

Green said Stephens had an issue with gambling.

“Steve was a good Christian person…he just snapped…he had a gambling problem,” she said.

At a press conference earlier this morning, Cleveland police said they did not know where Stephens was.

Stephens, 37, shot and killed Robert Godwin seemingly at random on Sunday, recording the encounter on his phone and uploading the horrific video to Facebook. Godwin’s family said he had no connection to Stephens or a woman Stephens mentioned.

Cleveland police on Monday advised residents of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana and New York that Stephens could be in those states and the manhunt for Stephens soon expanded nationwide.

Erie County, Pa. is about 100 miles northeast of Cleveland.

Fox News’ Matt Finn contributed to this report.