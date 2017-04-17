BREAKING NEWS: Black Hawk helicopter crashes on Maryland golf course – At least 5 dead after small plane crashes into supermarket in Portugal – 4 dead in small plane crash in Florida

A military helicopter crashed on a southern Maryland golf course on Monday, injuring at least one crew member, an official told Fox News.

A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk from Ft. Belvoir, Virginia with three crew members aboard crashed around 1:50 p.m. near Leonardtown, Ft. Belvoir spokesman Jimmie Cummings said.

One of the crew members was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, but Cummings wouldn’t describe his injuries. The other two members of the crew were okay, Cummings said. Two medevac helicopters were initially sent to the scene to assist.

Kevin Bowen, who works in the pro shop of the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, said he saw the helicopter “flying kind of low” and then “saw it spinning” before it went down between the third and fourth holes of the golf course.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.