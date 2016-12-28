DEVELOPING: Iconic actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died after suffering a heart attack, her son Todd Fisher confirmed.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

The entertainment website TMZ, without naming any sources, said Reynolds may have suffered a possible stroke. It also said she had been at her son Todd’s Beverly Hills home discussing funeral plans for Carrie when a call was made to 911.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.

