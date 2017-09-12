Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said that a suspected gunman was “contained” on the campus of New Hampshire’s largest hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police said an “active shooter event” took place at the Lebanon facility at 1:27 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokesman Mike Barwell told local media that the hospital had reported an “incident” to police, but would not elaborate further.

On Twitter, the hospital said that local and state police were on-site.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that police were searching for a male with salt-and-pepper blond hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt.

The hospital urged everyone on the main campus to evacuate or shelter in place. One hospital employee told WMUR-TV that patients with wheelchairs and others needing assistance were helped into a parking lot.

Another employee said that the hospital had issued a “code silver” alert, which indicates someone possibly being violent with a weapon.

A nearby high school and elementary school were placed on lockdown in response to the incident.