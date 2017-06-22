BREAKING NEWS: Trump says he did not tape conversations

President Trump tweeted on Thursday “I did not make, and do not have” any recordings of conversations with ex-FBI Director James Comey, ending speculation — that he started — about whether he had taped private talks with the since-fired Comey.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets.

Bloomberg broke the news that Trump didn’t have any tapes just minutes before Trump tweeted.