BREAKING: Rockfall at El Capitan leaves one dead, another injured in Yosemite National Park

At least one person has died due to a rockfall in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday afternoon.

“A rockfall of undetermined size occurred in Yosemite National Park this afternoon at about 1:55 p.m. PDT this afternoon. The rockfall was reported to have happened from El Capitan, a granite monolith above Yosemite Valley,” Yosemite National Park said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

A rockfall on El Capitan’s East Buttress this afternoon killed one person and injured another. https://t.co/a6uw9P64kA — Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) September 28, 2017

The park stated that at least one person died and another person was injured during the rockfall. As of Wednesday evening, Park Rangers were working to transport the person that was injured to a place outside of the park where they can receive medican care.

It is still unclear at this time what caused the rockfall to occur.