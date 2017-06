The WGMD newsroom is receiving numerous reports of storm damage in the Greenwood area this evening. Hardest hit areas include Sugar Hill Rd., St. Johnstown Rd. and Sawmill Rd., which are just southeast of Greenwood.

Damage includes numerous trees and utility wires down, along with trees into buildings and on roadways. Some properties sustained roof damage and actual structural damage.

Please share your storm photos with WGMD on Facebook and stay tuned to WGMD and WGMD.com for updates.