KANNAPOLIS, NC – After several missed opportunities, the Delmarva Shorebirds finally got a crooked number in the sixth inning and held off a late Kannapolis Intimidators rally to win 5-4 on Sunday evening at Intimidators Stadium.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth, Daniel Fajardo led off with his second double of the game. Tanner Kirk then slashed a single into left and went to second on the throw to the plate. Cole Billingsley reached on catcher’s interference, loading the bases with nobody out.

Jake Ring and Preston Palmeiro struck out back-to-back, and it appeared the sixth would end like the first and second innings that saw the Shorebirds (7-4, 36-43) leave the bases loaded each time. But with Collin Woody at the plate, Intimidators (4-7, 36-43) reliever Danny Dopico spiked a pitch in the dirt and to the back net, and Fajardo scored on the wild pitch to make it 3-2.

Woody drew a walk to load them up again, bringing up Chris Clare. Clare hit a squib grounder to the left side that Mitch Roman charged from short, but Roman missed the barehand pick. Kirk scored from third and Billingsley raced all the way around from second, sliding his left hand in ahead of the tag. Clare’s two-run infield single made it a three-run sixth and boosted the lead to 5-2.

Kannapolis rallied for a run each in the seventh and eighth to make it interesting. Casey Schroeder led off the seventh with a double and the Intimidators loaded the bases with no out after a walk and an infield single. Tyler Erwin got Zach Remillard swinging for the first out, and Chris Clare made a nice stop at shortstop on a Roman grounder for a force play at second. Schroeder came around to score, but Erwin struck out Micker Adolfo to keep it to just one run.

Aaron Schnurbusch led off the eighth with an infield single, and Erwin’s throw to first sailed wide and allowed him to go to third. Grant Massey grounded out to third to chase home Schnurbusch and make it a one-run game, but Erwin got the next two out without incident. Steven Klimek came in for the ninth and retired the Intimidators 1-2-3 to lock down the series win.

Zach Muckenhirn (4-7) earned the victory with a quality start, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Yosmer Solorzano (2-7) took the loss, giving up five runs (three earned) on 10 hits in 5.1 frames. Erwin got his second hold of the season, and Klimek’s fourth save was his second in three nights and third against Kannapolis this year.

Ring and Palmeiro belted back-to-back one-out doubles to produce a run in the first inning, while Woody singled and Clare was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Alejandro Juvier then flew out to shallow left and Ryan McKenna rolled out to first to end the threat. In the second, three striaght singles from Fajardo, Kirk, and Billingsley put Shorebirds everywhere with no out, but Ring grounded into a force at the plate, Palmeiro struck out, and Woody grounded out back to the mound.

The Shorebirds finished 1-for-8 in bases-loaded situations in the game.

The Intimidators tied it in the bottom of the second as Massey doubled, moved up to third on a wild pitch, and scored when Fajardo’s throw to third sailed into left.

Fajardo atoned for the error in the top of the fourth, doubling to lead off and scoring on a Billingsley grounder that Solorzano threw away. Roman tripled to lead off the bottom half of the fourth and scored on an Adolfo sac fly to make it 2-2.

Fajardo paced the Shorebird attack at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs. Ring finished 2-for-5 with his league-leading 24th double of the year and a run, while Kirk had his second multi-hit game and scored once.

Massey finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and run for the Intimidators. Schnurbusch went 2-for-4 with a run.

The streaky second half continues for the Shorebirds. In their first 11 games since the break, Delmarva swept Lakewood in four, got swept in four by Hagerstown, and has won the first three in Kannapolis.

The Shorebirds will go for the sweep on Monday night with Matthias Dietz (0-7, 5.09) matching up against Kelvis Valerio (1-0, 1.83). First pitch is 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 6:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.