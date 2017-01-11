Bret Baier: Obama used final speech to fire up his party

President Obama, in his farewell address Tuesday night, focused his speech on gains made during his two-term presidency and used the platform to urge his pary to rally after November’s election.

“He’s trying to fire up his party,” Bret Baier, the anchor of “Special Report” said. He continued, “It is a party in the wilderness when it comes to the politics of where it goes.”

Obama issued a rallying cry to his supporters, saying: “If you’re tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, try to talk with one in real life.”

.@BarackObama to daughters: Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad. – TCT #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 11, 2017

“If something needs fixing, then lace up your shoes and do some organizing. If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself,” he said. “Show up. Dive in. Stay at it. Sometimes you’ll win. Sometimes you’ll lose,” he said.

He bid farewell to the country in his hometown of Chicago in front of 18,000 inside McCormick Place. His speech was forceful at times, especially when defending his major initiatives.

“If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history,” he said, before listing off a series of other achievements, “…you might have said our sights were set a little too high,” he said.

When he made a reference to the next president, Donald Trump, the crowd booed.

“No, no, no, no, no,” he said. One of the nation’s great strengths is the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next.”

Baier, who was interviewed after the speech by Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” pointed out that Obama got emotional when he talked about his family.

“No matter what your ideology is, you have to—at this moment—respect the sacrifice that a family goes through, when not only running for president, but being in that office for eight years. It comes with a lot of perks, but it comes with a lot of sacrifice as well.”