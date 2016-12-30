Bret Bielema said in his post-game press conference that he will be looking at his program and isn’t afraid to make changes.

We know Arkansas head coach, Bret Bielema isn’t afraid to fire someone. I mean, how many coordinators has he gone through while he’s been here at Arkansas? A lot.

No one is questioning his lack of fear in making the change. What people are wondering now is if he will make the changes that his fans want but that will be best for his team. Regardless of if he said he didn’t plan on making any staff changes, he has to now.

The Belk Bowl loss solidified many fans opinions of not only this football season but of Bret Bielema himself. Some of the same fans who were defending the head coach are now the ones saying he isn’t the guy for the job. For a coach, this is when things start getting real bad and fast.

You are only as good as your support from your fans as a head football coach. We’ve seen time and time again a coach that consistently has mediocre or decent seasons ran out of town by growing dissent in a fan base. Bielema is no different.

“If I need to make changes for myself or anything involved with our program, I’m not afraid to do those things. I’m going to take a couple of days to figure out, I kind of have an idea of what I want to do. Just want to make sure what the plan is going forward.”

The quickest way to stop the bleeding, in this case, would be to get rid of some his staff that fans see as responsible for the state of the program. That primarily being defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

I said before that after the defensive performance this season, there would have to be changes made with his position. This could very well be the case to get off the hot seat a bit and I’m sure that is what he means by “I kind of have an idea of what I want to do.” Woo pig.

