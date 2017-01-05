Brett Brown Defense Part III: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is not wavering on the commitment to solid NBA defense for the Philadelphia 76ers. In Part III: We look at the potential and fit of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

The Philadelphia 76ers have not really given much of a look towards rookie Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. In 33 games this season, he has seen action just 21 times at an average of just 8 minutes per game. In Brett Brown’s world, you earn playing time. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, or TLC for short, is too inexperienced and raw to earn much.

Head coach Brett Brown has had a very full plate so far, so full that he simply has not had the time to give individual attention which the raw talent of TLC requires. But even without personalized coaching, TLC is coming along.

Fell to the right team

He was drafted 24 by the Philadelphia 76ers in a year considered to be shallow in significant NBA talent. But Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was projected to come off the board long before the 76ers selected . The reason? He is a natural at defense. His summer league performances were impressive, impressive enough to persuade the team to work with him directly.

Brown loves defense. We noted in part I that he will overlook scoring slumps whenever the players puts up a good defensive night. We also noted in part II that even frustrating errors in judgment by a player can be forgiven if the player excels on defense.

But does he have enough patience remaining to develop a raw talent? We think so, and TLC is loaded with talent.

Luwawu’s defense has the chance to really develop into something. Moves his feet so well on the perimeter. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 4, 2017

Talent Incubator

Brown works with players all the time. But, for the most part, he’s worked with semi-veteran players. Semi-veteran in that they had some NBA knowledge. TLC is fairly raw. But that gives the coach more time to get to that on his project list. Other areas need help here and now.

Ultimately, Luwawu needs playing time. Lots of playing time. He played over 20 minutes for the first time all season in the victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the game, he showed promise of becoming a stalwart defender. He is the back court’s version of Nerlens Noel, an athletic player who is surprisingly adept at reaching in and disrupting the play.

Patience Required

No, Luwawu is not ready for NBA starts just yet. But he may be next season. His play not only dictates whether he will start for the team next season, but it may very well impact the strategy for the 2017 NBA Draft as well.

Brett Brown loves defense. Surprisingly enough, the pieces are on the roster right now. They simply need to be formed into a cohesive lineup, and then play, develop, and mature together. No go fish for you Brett Brown, this roster has what you have been looking for.

