Brett Cecil credits his recent improvement to a few subtle tweaks that he’s made.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Tommy Pham: ‘Hopefully tomorrow we can do it in nine innings instead of 11’ Mike Leake says he’s focused on mechanics ‘more this year than any year’ Matheny on Leake: ‘It’s pretty hard to complain about what he did’ WATCH: Molina, Pham homer during Cardinals’ seven-run 11th inning Piscotty gives credit to Cardinals’ bullpen after extra-innings win Pat Neshek on his resurgence in Philadelphia More FOX Sports Midwest Videos