New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still without the jersey he wore during his MVP performance in Super Bowl LI, despite the fact that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick put the Texas Rangers on the case.

During an interview earlier this week, Super Bowl champion Brett Favre opened up on a similar case that’s gone cold over the last two decades. The jersey he wore in Super Bowl XXXI against the Patriots – which the Packers won, 35-21, also mysteriously disappeared.

Via Fox Business:

“I actually … no one really cares, but my Super Bowl jersey from my first against New England in New Orleans, the one in which we won, I have no idea where it is. But no one’s talking about it. I don’t have it, I don’t know where it is or where it went.

… What happens is there’s a massive celebration, of course, you go into the locker room – it’s mass confusion. Unless you actually take your jersey off and your pants and stuff, and you put them in a bag that is secure, you don’t know. Because there’s people grabbing stuff, there’s laundry, guys are going in the shower, they’re hugging, there’s champagne – so, it could easily get taken.”

We care, Brett.