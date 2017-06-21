Brewers add Suter, place Peralta on 10-day DL

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed starting pitcher Wily Peralta on the 10-day disabled list with a right-calf strain.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday, June 20.

The Brewers called up left-handed pitcher Brent Suter in his place.

Peralta has made 18 appearances for the Brewers this season, including eight starts, struggling to a 7.21 ERA through 53 2/3 innings.

Suter has made appeared in six games for Milwaukee this season but has spent much of the season in Triple-A, where he has a 4.42 ERA in 36 2/3 innings.