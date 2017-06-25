Jeff Grayson says ‘it all starts with pitching’ after the Milwaukee Brewers’ 7-0 win over the Atlanta Braves
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta
Just now
WATCH: Brewers’ Shaw starts offensive flurry with huge two-run homer
15 mins ago
Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton
1 hr ago
Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun
4 hours ago
WATCH: ‘The Freeze’ loses third race of the season
21 hours ago
WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves’ SunTrust Park
1 day ago